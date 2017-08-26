TRACKING HURRICANE HARVEY: Latest Updates | Current Track Prediction | Video Forecast

Dallas’ 3 Most Popular Foods & Restaurants Might Surprise You (Or Not)!

By JT
Filed Under: Dallas, Dallas CultureMap, Lose It, Popular Foods
Photo Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

According to Lose It, a food and exercise mobile phone app, here are Dallas’ 3 most popular foods:

  • Okra
  • Enchiladas
  • Tacos

The app compiled its numbers from what users were logging (they did this in 11 major U.S. cities).

Do you think they got it right?

Well, at least a veggie got the top spot.  But…don’t you usually eat okra fried?

By the way, here are Dallas’ top 3 restaurants according to Lose It:

  • Whataburger
  • Chicken Express
  • Torchy’s Tacos

Even though they’re good, Chicken Express kind of surprised me!

Source: Dallas CultureMap

