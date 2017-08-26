Dallas’ 3 Most Popular Foods & Restaurants Might Surprise You (Or Not)!

According to Lose It, a food and exercise mobile phone app, here are Dallas’ 3 most popular foods:
- Okra
- Enchiladas
- Tacos
The app compiled its numbers from what users were logging (they did this in 11 major U.S. cities).
Do you think they got it right?
Well, at least a veggie got the top spot. But…don’t you usually eat okra fried?
By the way, here are Dallas’ top 3 restaurants according to Lose It:
- Whataburger
- Chicken Express
- Torchy’s Tacos
Even though they’re good, Chicken Express kind of surprised me!
Source: Dallas CultureMap
