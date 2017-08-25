Taylor Swift’s New Single Compared To Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy”

On Thursday night, Taylor Swift dropped her new single, “Look What You Made Me Do.” While reviews for the song fell all over the map, one observant singer on Twitter saw some similarities to a hit from the 1990’s.

Chase Holefelder tweeted out just hours after the release of the new single that a major part of the song resembles Right Said Fred’s classic (?) “I’m Too Sexy”

There are certainly some similarities between those two hooks, but there are some obvious differences as well.

What do you think? Is Taylor Swift’s new song “Too Sexy”

