With the internet, nothing is sacred. Everything and anything can become a meme. And yes, that includes tropical storms and hurricanes.

While Harvey is no laughing matter, some have opted to make the best of the situation by bringing the funny. Of course, there’s now a celebrity face attached to it. Sorry Steve Harvey.

While y'all prepare for Hurricane Harvey, I will stock the memes.#HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/AhQdmB7rae — Bryce (@BryceDson) August 25, 2017

hoping hurricane harvey pulls a steve harvey & just says jk nvm pic.twitter.com/uGnNPRg8oR — Arianna Flores 🌸 (@AriannaFlores12) August 24, 2017

#HurricaneSteveHarvey🐼🤓🌊💦⛈☔️ A post shared by ysidro carrizales (@droskee830) on Aug 24, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

Needless to say, but Steve Harvey isn’t feeling all your memes.

Those #HurricaneHarvey impersonator memes… 🙄 Stay safe & track the real storm @ https://t.co/SNTENvBSDQ — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) August 24, 2017

Aww thanks Steve!