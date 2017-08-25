Rangers Will Be Sporting Nickname Jerseys This Weekend

Texas Rangers will be changing things up and having a little fun this weekend. From this Friday-Sunday, players will be able to wear alternate jerseys replacing last names with nicknames on jersey nameplates all inspired by youth league designs, and they can also.

According to ESPN, here’s a complete list of players and their respective nicknames.

Elvis Andrus – Comando

Delino DeShields – Poppa

Mike Napoli – Porterhouse

Brett Nicholas – Jethro

Rougned Odor – El Tipo

Joey Gallo – Joe Joe

Carlos Gomez – El Titere

Shin-Soo Choo – Tokki 1

Drew Robinson – Petey

Adrian Beltre – El Koja

Nomar Mazara – Big Chill

Martin Perez – El De Guanare

Cole Hamels – Hollywood

Jason Grilli – Grill Cheese

Jake Diekman – Gut It Out

Tony Barnette – Barnítez

Tyson Ross – Ross

Keone Kela – Ke

Matt Bush – Matty Ice

Andrew Cashner – Cash

Austin Bibens-Dirkx – El Rubio

Alex Claudio – Alex

Robinson Chirinos – Pelo Buche

Jose Leclerc – Pico

A.J. Griffin – Sweet Lettuce

Jhan Marinez – La Electricidad

Some of these almost sound like wrestler names! Besides the cool nickname jerseys, players will also be able to wear custom-designed flashy equipment, from gloves to bats, that show off their personalities.