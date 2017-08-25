Netflix In September: What’s Coming And Going

For every flick and show we’re losing in September, it seems like Netflix is giving us some awesome (and about twice as much!) new stuff! Check it out below.
WHAT’S COMING
9/1/17
Amores Perros
City of God
Dead Poets Society
Deep Blue Sea
Disney’s Hercules
Disney’s Mulan
FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Fracture
Gangs of New York
Gone Baby Gone
High Risk
Hoodwinked
Hotel for Dogs
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Little Evil (Netflix Original)
Maniac: Season 1
Narcos: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Outside Man: Volume 2
Pulp Fiction
Requiem for a Dream
Resurface (Netflix Original)
Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach
She’s Gotta Have It
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography
The Last Shaman
The Lost Brother
The Rugrats Movie
The Secret Garden
The Squid and the Whale
West Coast Customs: Season 5
Who the F**K is that Guy
9/2/17
Vincent N Roxxy
9/4/17
Graduation
9/5/17
Carrie Pilby
Facing Darkness
Like Crazy
Marc Maron: Too Real (Netflix Original)
Newsies: The Broadway Musical
9/6/17
A Good American
Hard Tide
9/7/17
The Blacklist: Season 4
9/8/17
#realityhigh (Netflix Original)
Apaches: Season 1
BoJack Horseman: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi (Netflix Original)
Fire Chasers: Season 1
Greenhouse Academy: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más (Netflix Original)
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Confession Tapes: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
The Walking Dead: Season 7
9/9/17
Portlandia: Season 7
9/11/17
The Forgotten
9/12/17
Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster (Netflix Original)
9/13/17
Offspring: Season 7
Ghost of the Mountains
9/14/17
Disney’s Pocahontas
9/15/17
American Vandal: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
First They Killed My Father (Netflix Original)
Foo Fighters: Back and Forth
George Harrison: Living in the Material World
Larceny
Project Mc²: Part 5 (Netflix Original)
Rumble
Strong Island (Netflix Original)
VeggieTales in the City: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
9/18/17
Call the Midwife: Series 6
The Journey Is the Destination
9/19/17
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Jerry Before Seinfeld (Netflix Original)
Love, Sweat and Tears
9/20/17
Carol
9/21/17
Gotham: Season 3
9/22/17
Fuller House: New Episodes (Netflix Original)
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
The Samaritan
9/23/17
Alien Arrival
9/25/17
Dark Matter: Season 3
9/26/17
Bachelorette
Night School
Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan
Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 (Netflix Original)
9/27/17
Absolutely Anything
9/29/17
Big Mouth: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Club de Cuervos: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Gerald’s Game (Netflix Original)
Real Rob: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Our Souls at Night (Netflix Original)
The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
9/30/17
Murder Maps: Season 3
WHAT’S GOING
9/1/17
Better Off Ted: Season 2
Do Not Disturb
Frailty
Hope Floats
Jackass: The Movie
Julia
LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows
LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja
RV
The Batman: Season 1 – 5
The Deep End: Season 1
The Omen
Wilfred : Season 1 – 2
Something’s Gotta Give
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Tears of the Sun
Scream
A Nightmare on Elm Street
9/3/17
Drumline: A New Beat
9/4/17
The A-List
9/5/17
Lilo & Stitch
The Emperor’s New Groove
9/9/17
Teen Beach 2
9/10/17
Army Wives: Season 1 – 7
9/11/17
Terra Nova: Season 1
9/15/17
Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse
9/16/17
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
One Day
9/19/17
Persons Unknown: Season 1
9/20/17
Bombay Velvet
Finding Fanny
Raising Hope: Season 1
9/22/17
Philomena
9/24/17
Déjà Vu
9/26/17
A Gifted Man: Season 1
Sons of Tucson: Season 1
CSI: Miami: Season 1 – 10
9/30/17
Last Man Standing: Season 1 – 5
Sources: IGN & Business Insider
