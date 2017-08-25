Jack’s Nine @ 9, August 25, 1982

Friday, August 25

The year was 1982. On August 25th, E.T. was the Number One movie at the Box Office, Lee Ann Rimes would be born in three days, and Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne had just been married.

Nine songs and moments from this day in 1982, starting with Sylvester Stallone’s second choice for Rocky 3. Crazy to think that Freddie Mercury and Queen turned him down…

Survivor-Eye Of The Tiger

The Human League-Don’t You Want Me

Fleetwood Mac-Hold Me

Chicago-Hard To Say I’m Sorry

Kim Wilde-Kids In America

Eddie Money-Think I’m In Love

The Go-Go’s-Vacation

Haircut 100-Love Plus One

Soft Cell-Tained Love/Where Did Our Love Go?