Jack’s Nine @ 9, August 25, 1982

Friday, August 25
The year was 1982. On August 25th, E.T. was the Number One movie at the Box Office, Lee Ann Rimes would be born in three days, and Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne had just been married.
Nine songs and moments from this day in 1982, starting with Sylvester Stallone’s second choice for Rocky 3. Crazy to think that Freddie Mercury and Queen turned him down…
Survivor-Eye Of The Tiger
The Human League-Don’t You Want Me
Fleetwood Mac-Hold Me
Chicago-Hard To Say I’m Sorry
Kim Wilde-Kids In America
Eddie Money-Think I’m In Love
The Go-Go’s-Vacation
Haircut 100-Love Plus One
Soft Cell-Tained Love/Where Did Our Love Go?