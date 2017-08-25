Is Gwen Stefani In Talks To Join American Idol?

Gwen Stefani will not be returning as a judge for the upcoming season of The Voice. She still may have a spot on our televisions, however, as the newly rebooted American Idol is still looking for its judges.

Sitting down with E!’s Catt Stadler, Stefani revealed she was “sad” when she was given the news she would not return to The Voice. She said, “I have so much fun on the show. You get really invested in it and it’s emotional.”

But what about American Idol? The king of all reality singing competitions is being rebooted, and although many artists have been rumored to join the judge’s panel, only Katy Perry has been confirmed. If Idol producers reached out to Stefani, would she be willing to join? “That would, like, I don’t know. You never know what could happen. You just never know…but I doubt it.”

Note that she didn’t say “No.” Anything can happen!

