Harvey Upgraded To Hurricane Status: Expected To Strengthen To Category 3 Before Hitting Texas

Before yesterday afternoon, Harvey was just a tropical storm.  But now, it’s officially a hurricane.  Even worse, according to the United States National Hurricane Center (NHC), Hurricane Harvey will strengthen to a Category 3 hurricane before it hits our Texas coast late today; possibly early tomorrow.

Winds of 115 miles per hour, and heavy rains totaling 30 inches, are expected to hammer parts of the Lone Star state.  Massive and deadly flooding is a big concern: especially along the Texas coast.

Another result of Hurricane Harvey: high gasoline prices (now at a three-week high) as the hurricane threatens to slam oil refineries off the Texas coast.  Two Corpus Christi oil refineries (that produce 450,000 barrels per day of crude) have already shut down ahead of the storm.

As Texas Governor Greg Abbott has already declared a state of disaster for 30 counties, residents prepare with sandbags, boarded-up windows, and visits to the grocery store to stock-up on supplies.

Here are some websites to keep handy to get the latest information on Hurricane Harvey:

CBS DFW: http://dfw.cbslocal.com/
National Hurricane Center: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Visible satellite: http://www.ssd.noaa.gov/goes/east/gmex/mflash-vis.html
Infrared Satellite: http://www.ssd.noaa.gov/goes/east/gmex/mflash-avn.html
Interactive Radar: http://www.intellicast.com/Local/WxMap.aspx

