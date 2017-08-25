Cape Cod Beach Closed After Paddleboarder’s Close Encounter With Great White Shark

I know you’re humming the Jaws theme! This story sounds like it was taken straight from the blockbuster movie.
Things got scary Wednesday morning when a paddle board was bitten by a great white shark at Marconi Beach in Wellfleet, Massachusetts.
69-year-old Cleveland Bigelow was in about three-feet of water: around 30-yards off-shore when his paddle board was bitten (you can see the pictures below). Luckily, Bigelow wasn’t injured. The incident happened while seals were in the area, during calm seas and at high tide.
The beach was closed to swimming while officials from the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy and Division of Marine Fisheries investigated. The beach opened a few hours later.
Officials warn that swimmers need to be aware of their surroundings, and not to swim by themselves at dusk or dawn.
Sources: Twitter and CapeCod.com
Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!
©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.