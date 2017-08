Last Saturday night an unknown man struck another 24-year-old man in the face and head with a glass beer bottle. The attack happened at the Fry Street Tavern on Avenue A. Denton police are currently looking for the assailant, in the video seen as a a white male who was wearing a t-shirt with an American flag on the left sleeve, dark pants and a hat with a beard.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video is asked to call investigators at 940-349-7916.