A 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck Irving and Dallas Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS confirmed that a 3.1 magnitude earthquake rattled Irving and Dallas on Friday morning.

#BREAKING: USGS confirms earthquake in the Irving/Dallas area this morning. Exact details to follow. — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) August 25, 2017

The USGS said the earthquake strike occurred at 6:41 a.m. north of SH 114 and Tom Braniff Drive – not far from the old Texas Stadium site.

The #earthquake rattled near University of Dallas and just west of Love Field. pic.twitter.com/8mAfRTSxiO — Jeff Jamison (@CBS11JeffJam) August 25, 2017

More from CBSDFW right HERE