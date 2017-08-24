What To Do With Your Eclipse Glasses

There are millions of eclipse glasses floating around after this week’s awe-inspiring spectacle. I have two pair in my purse right now! They’re cheap, made mostly of paper, but do not toss!

A group called Astronomers Without Borders is planning an eclipse glasses collection drive for the 2019 eclipse, which will cross land in South American and Asia. Students in those lands will likely not have the shades to allow them to watch an eclipse unfold ‘live’ in real time. And even though the glasses are cheap to most of us at $1-$2 each, such is not the case on other continents.

I love the AWB motto: ‘One People, One Sky.” Here’s their Facebook post explaining to hang on to your glasses a bit longer:

Astronomers Without Borders hasn’t announced yet where the glasses will be gathered in each area but it’s in the works and will announce the details on its Facebook page and website — sooner than later!