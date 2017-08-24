Should We Shower at Night Or In The Morning?

The website wellandgood.com asks a question we’ve all no-doubt wrestled with… to start or end the day with a shower.

Both?

According to Ayurveda, a system of medicine with roots in India, showers help stimulate cells, improve circulation and help us appear energetic. An evening shower allows you to “wash away the day’s debris” before bed. This school of thought recommends two showers per day.

Traditional Chinese Medicine says night time is the way to go – allowing skin to better repair itself overnight. Morning showers wash away our ‘spark of (morning) energy’ so an hour after dinner and an hour before bed is best. Keep the water between 75 and 82 degrees and stay there five minutes or less. Clean skin in a clockwise direction.

Western medicine suggests it’s up to the individual. Morning showers stimulate skin cells and are beneficial for those with oily skin. Dry or flaky skin is better at night because our skin exfoliates and replenishes itself at night. Morning showers also relax the prefrontal cortex and kick start the brain. Nighttime showers provide a separation from the daytime thoughts and get us ready for slumber.

Seems you can’t go wrong with the morning/night combo.

Especially in Texas. In August.