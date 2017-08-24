New Texas Rangers Ballpark in Arlington Has Been Named

The Texas Rangers have officially announced the name of the team’s new Arlington ballpark at a conference Thursday. The new stadium will be named Globe Life Field through 2048. Okay, so not that much of a difference from the already existing Globe Life Park in Arlington, but maybe familiarity is a good thing.

The new park will come with new features such as a a retractable roof for climate control to keep fans and players cooler.

Team official released in a statement, “The state-of-the-art ballpark will not only be the new home of the Texas Rangers but also a multipurpose sports and entertainment venue that will include capabilities for hosting high school, college and international sports.”

Nearly half of the stadium’s cost will be paid by the city, which includes various taxes that been previously approved to meet the costs of AT&T Stadium.

Construction on the new stadium is set to begin this year and will be ready by the 2020 season.