Massachusetts Winner of $758M Lottery Quits Job

Well… wouldn’t you?
Mavis Wanczyk has come forward to claim her $758 million dollar prize and quit her job.
“The first thing I want to do is just sit back and relax,” said Ms Wanczyk told reporters.
The 53-year-old mom of two bought a ticket at a gas station in Chicopee, Massachusetts.
“I had a pipe dream.. and it came true.”
Her numbers were chosen, she said, based on relatives’ birthdays. Does that mean they get a piece?
Regarding her 30+ year job at a local hospital: “I’ve called them and told them I will not be going back.”
Adding that she was “going to go hide in my bed.”