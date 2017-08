Thursday, August 24

Our top songs we can’t wait to hear tonight at Lost ’80s Live! ¬†You can still get tickets for as low as $10 HERE!

When In Rome-The Promise

Wang Chung-Dance Hall Days

Berlin-The Metro

Information Society-What’s On Your Mind

Tommy Tutone-867-5309/Jenny

Dramarama-Anything, Anything

Naked Eyes-Always Something There To Remind Me

Wang Chung-Everybody Have Fun Tonight

Berlin-No More Words