Harvard Study Finds Corn the Unhealthiest Vegetable

We know that vegetables are healthy and we’re mostly not eating enough of them, but not all vegetables are created equal.

Harvard researchers studied daily diets of 130,000 adults over 20 years examining their food intake and exact weight. They were able to identify a category of veggies that contribute to weight GAIN.

Corn was the winner – or, loser – “contributing to two pounds of weight gained for every additional serving over four years.” String beans, kale and leafy greens contributes to weight loss – which will leave you feeling famished without some good starches mixed in!

Corn produces blood sugar spikes after eaten – ultimately making one want to eat more.

Here’s more on this research which, like corn, you may wish to take with a grain of salt… if a cob is no problem for you.