Family Visiting Museum Breaks 800-Year-Old Coffin After Placing Child Inside For Picture

A coffin from the 13th century was on display at the Prittlewell Priory Museum in Southend, Essex , England.

Unfortunately, the 800-year-old coffin was left broken after a careless family lifted a child over the protective barriers and placed him in the coffin in order to take a picture.

The family left the museum without reporting the damage, but were captured making their escape on CCTV. Claire Reed, a conservator at the museum said, “The care of our collections is of paramount importance to us and this isolated incident has been upsetting for the museums service, whose staff strive to protect Southend’s heritage within our historic sites. My priority is to carefully carry out the treatment needed to restore this significant artefact so it can continue to be part of the fascinating story of Prittlewell Priory.”

The coffin was found in 1921, complete with the skeleton of many believe to be a former senior monk. The coffin is believed to be the last of its kind in existence. Fortunately, the damages are so that the coffin can be easily repaired, at a cost of around $150.

