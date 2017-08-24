Facebook Lets You Take 360-Degree Cover Photos Now, So Start Snapping Scenic Pics

Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, 360, app update, facebook, New Feature, panoramic, Photos, social media
(Photo credit should read JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Facebook is trying to be everyone’s favorite platform with a cool new feature that lets you take 360-degree cover photos directly in the app, giving your followers a super scenic view. The tech company has an entire website dedicated to the feature, called Facebook360, where they show interested users just how to take 360-degree cover photos on Facebook.

Taking a 360 photo within the app seems pretty easy, so don’t be afraid to spin around and test it out. (You don’t need a special 360 camera to use the feature.)

If you don’t use the app to capture your 360 moment, Facebook has Photoshop templates you can use to convert your photos for the same awesome experience.

To start snapping right now, update your app. The feature was rolled out on Wednesday, Aug. 23, so it’s ready for you in the App Store.

-source via elitedaily.com

