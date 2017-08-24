David Beckham Is In Total Dad Mode As He Attends Son Brooklyn’s College Orientation

By JT
Filed Under: brooklyn beckham, College, David Beckham, New York, Orientation, parsons school of design, Posh Spice, Spice Girls, Victoria Beckham
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Brooklyn Beckham is all grown up.

The eldest son of David and Victoria is moving overseas for college, as he is set to attend the Parsons School of Design in New York City.

Like any good father, David was by Brooklyn’s side, accompanying him on the long plane ride to new York, and even sitting through his college orientation with him!  For all those other incoming freshmen, we’re betting it was pretty hard to stay focused when David and Brooklyn Beckham are sitting three feet away!

Exciting times and hard work coming for this little man … Proud of you bust ❤️ @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

Brooklyn is preparing to begin a four-year study of Photography.  He told ET last month, “I’m really excited.  Photography is [it], that’s what I really want to do.”

Via ET

