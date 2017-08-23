The iPhone 8 Could Be Only Weeks Away

Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Apple, Date, iPhone, iPhone 8, Release
Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images

There have been a whole lot of rumors surrounding the fabled iPhone 8. Many sources reported massive delays for a handful of reasons. In fact, according to the rumors it seemed like the iPhone 8 wouldn’t see the light of day for many more months.

The rumors have taken a sharp turn recently. Apples annual fall conference is coming up on September 12th. A French website has reported that Apple notified wireless carriers of event in order to prepare for a huge influx of new inventory.

Of course, they didn’t out right say that the inventory will be the new iPhone, but it’s hard to imagine what else it could be. Also, if Apple stays true to their release schedule from the past few years we could very well get our hands on the new smart phone very soon.

Via Mashable

