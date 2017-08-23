The Blue Angels Trolled The Entire Audience At The Chicago Air & Water Show With A Surprise Flyby

A crowd gathered for the Chicago Air and Water Show got a bit of a scary surprise this past Sunday.

Actually, the crowd got flat out trolled by one Blue Angel pilot! While their eyes were turned up to the skies, although in the opposite direction from the fighter jet, a Blue Angel did a Top Gun type of fly over.

To call the move sneaky would be an understatement. After the initial scare, all is forgiven by the audience since they were given the special opportunity of seeing an insanely close Blue Angel.

Enjoy!