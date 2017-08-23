The Blue Angels Trolled The Entire Audience At The Chicago Air & Water Show With A Surprise Flyby

Filed Under: air and water show, Blue Angels, Chicago, Fly By

A crowd gathered for the Chicago Air and Water Show got a bit of a scary surprise this past Sunday.

Actually, the crowd got flat out trolled by one Blue Angel pilot! While their eyes were turned up to the skies, although in the opposite direction from the fighter jet, a Blue Angel did a Top Gun type of fly over.

To call the move sneaky would be an understatement. After the initial scare, all is forgiven by the audience since they were given the special opportunity of seeing an insanely close Blue Angel.

Enjoy!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live