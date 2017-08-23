Mel B Throws Water On Simon Cowell And Storms Off “AGT” Stage After Joke About Her Marriage

Mel B stormed off America’s Got Talent stage last night after an ill-timed joke from fellow judge, Simon Cowell.

Mel B, real name Melanie Brown, is in the middle of a divorce from her husband, Stephen Belafonte. Last night, after technical issues hindered a contestant’s performance, Cowell made a comment that he imagines live TV being a lot like Mel B’s wedding night: “I kind of imagine this would be like Mel B’s wedding night. A lot of anticipation, not much promise or delivery.”

He couldn’t even get to the punchline of his joke before Mel B jumped out of her seat and flung her nearly full cup of water at him.

Mel B apparently stormed out of the arena, too, with AGT host Tyra Banks commenting the whole time, “Mel B is out. This is live TV, y’all. Live TV.”

While probably inappropriate, Mel B didn’t seem too offended by the jab, telling Entertainment Tonight she threw the water at him “in a friendly way. I made sure there was no ice in it this time… just fizzy water.”

On any other night, this would be the craziest thing to happen on #AGT. pic.twitter.com/toWPVW65Sx — America's Got Talent (@AGT) August 23, 2017

