Man Trolls McDonald’s And Orders Nothing For $.99, And They Charge Him!

By JT
Filed Under: Fast Food, food, Funny, mcdonald's, Prank, restaurant, Troll, Viral
(Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

McDonald’s has a million different combinations of their food, so even the most pickiest of eaters can be satisfied after a jaunt to the golden arches.  How specific an order do you think they’ll take, though?

Well one hero, only known on Twitter as “@AriKuyo” decided to test the limit of the fast food chain, and went to his local McDonald’s to order a cheeseburger.  However, he told the cashier to hold the onion, ketchup, mustard, pickles, cheese, a bun, and beef patty.

So…he ordered nothing.  Essentially air.  And the best part?  McDonald’s actually processed the order and charged him!

Of course, everyone was amazed that such an order could be made, and wondering why he didn’t grab a picture of the cashier who processed the order.

We can only imagine there are going to be thousands of similar orders at McDonald’s in the next couple of days!

Via Elite Daily

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live