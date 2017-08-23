Jack’s Nine @ 9, August 23, 1996

Wednesday, August 23

The year was 1996. On August 23rd, new browsers Internet Explorer 3.0 and Netscape 3.0 were in their first few days of operation. Also, audiences were teased with a new family drama on the WB called 7th Heaven, set to debut on the 26th.

Here are the songs that were burning up the charts, including one of the longest running novelty as songs as a #1 ever!

Donna Lewis-I Love You Always Forever

Dishwalla-Counting Blue Cars

Jewel-Who Will Save Your Soul

Garbage-Stupid Girl

Eric Clapton-Change The World

Mariah Carey-Always Be My Baby

Smashing Pumpkins-Tonight Tonight

Alanis Morisette-Ironic

Los Del Rios-Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)