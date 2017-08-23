Jack’s Nine @ 9, August 23, 1996

Wednesday, August 23
The year was 1996. On August 23rd, new browsers Internet Explorer 3.0 and Netscape 3.0 were in their first few days of operation. Also, audiences were teased with a new family drama on the WB called 7th Heaven, set to debut on the 26th.
Here are the songs that were burning up the charts, including one of the longest running novelty as songs as a #1 ever!
Donna Lewis-I Love You Always Forever
Dishwalla-Counting Blue Cars
Jewel-Who Will Save Your Soul
Garbage-Stupid Girl
Eric Clapton-Change The World
Mariah Carey-Always Be My Baby
Smashing Pumpkins-Tonight Tonight
Alanis Morisette-Ironic
Los Del Rios-Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)