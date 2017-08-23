Fitness Model Eight Months Pregnant With Second Child Still Has Six-Pack Abs

Sarah Stage is a mother and fitness model determined to maintain a strict exercise regimen all while pregnant with her second child. Not only is she pregnant, she is nearing the brink of giving birth at 31 weeks, and she looks incredible!

#31weeks 👶🏻 baby is kicking like crazy !! A post shared by MY FITNESS EBOOK AVAIL NOW 👇🏼 (@sarahstage) on Aug 22, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

We're excited !!! #31weeks 👶🏻 (📸: @von_jackson glam: @makeupbybrittneynicole ) A post shared by MY FITNESS EBOOK AVAIL NOW 👇🏼 (@sarahstage) on Aug 20, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

Most commentors were left in disbelief, with some writing “Your almost gonna give birth and there’s nothing on your stomach,” and another “You’re not pregnant, this isn’t normal.”

But if her baby is healthy and happy (just as his or her older brother appears to be), we say keep doin’ you, Sarah. She looks great!

Hello #thirdtrimester! 👶🏻 These past #7months have flown by 😱Trying to stay in the moment & enjoy every second since we don't plan on having any more babies after this one!! 👨‍👩‍👦‍👦Thanks for all of your support with my fitness ebook & nutrition guide 💪🏼I hope you are loving it 💕 and thank you @hotmiamistyles for this cute orange bikini 👙#7monthspregnant A post shared by MY FITNESS EBOOK AVAIL NOW 👇🏼 (@sarahstage) on Jul 31, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

Via IB Times

