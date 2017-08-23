ESPN Pulls Announcer Named Robert Lee From The University Of Virginia’s First Football Game

While confederate statues are being pulled down across the country, a broadcaster named Robert Lee has pulled off his football duties for the University of Virginia’s first football game.

Yes, it’s true. ESPN has pulled Robert Lee from the Cavaliers opening game. According to a statement by ESPN, the decision was mutual between the company and Lee himself after the events that took place in Charlottesville. ESPN says…

“We collectively made the decision with Robert to switch games as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name. In that moment it felt right to all parties. It’s a shame that this is even a topic of conversation and we regret that who calls play-by-play for a football game has become an issue.”

Lee has not been fired, just simply moved to a different game that day. Clearly, Robert Lee is NOT Robert E Lee. So what do you think about ESPN’s decision? Let’s take a poll.