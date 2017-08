Elon Musk just posted a picture of the new SpaceX space suit on his Instagram. Not only does the suit look super cool, but Musk claims the suit is fully functional. In the post, Musk say that the suit has already been tested “to double vacuum pressure.”

First picture of SpaceX spacesuit. More in days to follow. Worth noting that this actually works (not a mockup). Already tested to double vacuum pressure. Was incredibly hard to balance esthetics and function. Easy to do either separately. A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Aug 23, 2017 at 12:59am PDT

Musk is known for valuing aesthetics when it comes to his inventions and this suit is no exception.