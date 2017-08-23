Cowboys’ Offensive Lineman Does Amazingly Spot On Impressions Of Ezekiel Elliott, Including The Infamous Half Shirt And “Feed Me” Gesture

While the Cowboys and their fans may be ain a bit of a rut in light of the recent Zeke suspension, Offensive Lineman Joe Looney is doing his best to lighten the mood.
He showed up to practice yesterday donning the infamous Zeke half-shirt, along with doing his patented “Feed Me” gesture.
He even received the admiration from the man himself!
Looney entered the practice field to the delight of the fans in attendance, who in unison starting the familiar “Zeke, Zeke, Zeke” chants.
On Monday, he tried to do his best Dak impression, although that wasn’t really up to snuff as his Zeke.
Via WFAA