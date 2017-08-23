Colorado Man Dresses Like Deadpool To Wrestle Alligators While Blindfolded

Now you already have to be a little crazy to wrestle alligators. Doing it in a Deadpool costume seems odd, but hey, you’re already wrestling alligators, so it’s not that off. Doing all that blindfolded, though?

Folks, we’ve entered another level.

Jason McDonald is a 36-year-old Colorado man who does all three…willinglgy! He teaches alligator classes for a living, and runs all the social media for Colorado Gator Farm in Mosca. Recently, the farm celebrated their annual “Gator Fest,” of which the theme this year was “superheroes.”

McDonald wanted to make a big spectacle of Gator Fest, so he donned the costume, complete with a spiky helmet, and finally applied the blindfold before entering the murky water.

Despite the dangerous stunts, McDonald claims to only have been bitten once, on the hand almost two years ago. Luckily he escaped with only three puncture wounds which healed quickly, and thankfully, he made it through his latest stunt with no injuries.

Via Inside Edition

