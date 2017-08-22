Toxins In India Are Turing Dogs Blue

Authorities in Mumbai began an investigation after people reported seeing blue dogs roaming the streets. They quickly discovered that a manufacturing company was illegally dumping dyes into the Kasadi river, a popular swimming spot for the local canines. The company was shut down on Wednesday after officials confirmed that a total of 11 dogs had been turned blue from the dye.

The local animal welfare agency was able to wash some of the dye off the dogs. Thankfully the dye seems to have had no serious health effects on the animals.

Via The Guardian