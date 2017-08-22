Netflix Viewership Dropped 10% During The Eclipse

Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, 2017, Drop, Eclipse, Netflix, viewers
Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

This years solar eclipse was probably the most hyped up event of 2017. Eclipse news dominated the internet for days, and people are still talking about it. The Super Bowl wishes it got that much attention. In fact, the eclipse was so popular that it even effected Netflix’s viewership. During the eclipse Netflix lost 10% of their viewership. 10% doesn’t sound that impressive but we’re taking about Netflix here so that small percentage represents a whole lot of people.

Netflix was a good sport about it though. They took to Twitter to throw a little shade the moon’s way:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live