Nail Artists Uses Dead Bugs, Spiders, And Other Creepy Crawlies In Her Manicures

Deadly Beauty and Nails Studio is offering a manicure that will surely shock you as much as their infamous Vagina Nails.
Yes, believe it or not, they offer something just as shocking as vagina nails. Nicole Casti, who owns and runs Deadly Nails, will often use dead spiders, bugs, sometimes seahorses, and other creepy crawlies in her nail art.
Check out some pics below!
