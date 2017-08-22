Morrissey Details New Album ‘Low in High-School’

By Scott T. Sterling

Alternative rock legend Morrissey has revealed that he’s set to return with a new album, Low in High-School, set for release on November 17. It’s the singer’s first studio album since 2014’s World Peace is None of Your Business. The album will launch his new label, Etienne Records, in partnership with BMG.

The album was produced by Joe Chiccarelli (Frank Zappa, The Strokes, Beck, The White Stripes), and was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in France and Ennio Morricone’s Forum Studios in Rome.

Morrissey has also announced that he’ll be performing at L.A.’s Hollywood Bowl on November 10 for a special show where he’s set to debut music from the new album. More tour dates are expected soon. Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl show hit general on-sale this Friday, August 25.

Low in High-School, Morrissey’s 11th studio effort, will be released digitally and in physical formats: CD, colored vinyl, and limited-edition cassette.

Fans of Morrissey’s original band, The Smiths, are also in for a bit of news: a special five LP box set deluxe version of The Smiths’ groundbreaking 1986 album, The Queen is Dead, is set for release on October 20.