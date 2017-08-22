Katy Perry Opens Up About Rekindled Romance With Orlando Bloom: “It’s Nice To Keep People You Love Around You.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are definitely back together.

The pair were spotted attending Ed Sheeran’s Los Angeles concert together, where reportedly, “They cuddled most of the night. [Perry] sat on [Bloom’s] lap most of the night and shared kisses. They definitely seemed like they’re back together,” according to an eye-witness who told E!.

For the first time since their rekindled love was made public, Perry opened up about her relationship with Bloom, in a new radio interview. She said, “Well you know I think people are in and out of your life. It’s nice to keep people you love around you.”

OoOoO, already using the “L” word are we, Katy?

Via E!

