Kate McKinnon Plays With Puppies And Reveals How She Keeps A Straight Face During SNL

By JT
Filed Under: Buzzfeed, Interview, Kate McKinnon, live, Puppies, Saturday Night Live, straight face, Television
(Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)

Kate McKinnon and a handful of adorable puppies is a combination that’s impossible to pass on by.

The Saturday Night Live star sat down with Buzzfeed and answered questions about her time on SNL, including her favorite behind-the-scenes moments, her emerging film career, and did so all while trying to wrangle some adorable pups.  Why the dogs?  Ummm, why not?!?

One of the more interesting questions asked, was how McKinnon is able to keep a straight face while doing SNL.  Her trick?  “Fear.  You don’t want to ruin it by laughing — but I often do.”

Check out the full interview below!

Via Buzzfeed

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live