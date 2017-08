Tuesday, August 22

The year was 1984. On this day, a hallmark of the ’80s, the last Volkswagen Rabbit, was produced, and Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush were nominated for the Presidency here in Dallas. Here were the songs burning up the charts on August 22nd, 1984.

Van Halen-Panama

Dan Hartman-I Can Dream About You

The Jacksons & Mick Jagger-State Of Shock

Corey Hart-Sunglasses At Night

Cyndi Lauper-She Bop

Ratt-Round And Round

Scandal-The Warrior

Ray Parker Jr-Ghostbusters