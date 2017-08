If you could not get time away from work or school to watch yesterday’s solar eclipse, we’ve got your back.

It truly was a sight to behold, and luckily for us, there were plenty of pictures taken of the historic event. And even better, staring at these photos will not damage your eyes like the real thing!

Check out these 15 stunning photos of yesterday’s solar eclipse!

Gone eclipse chasing … happy eclipse everyone!! Image via skyandtelescope! pic.twitter.com/ebUWMELQwu — EarthSky (@earthskyscience) August 21, 2017

Missing out on seeing the #eclipse today? @NASA will be streaming the event live from 5:00pm BST https://t.co/vgD84obBZA pic.twitter.com/8nkp0D3HcB — Institute of Physics (@PhysicsNews) August 21, 2017

Salem, Oregon

Just got a great chance to see

The #Eclipse in full. #eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/6OV9jBYqao — Andrew Roman (@haikuhijinks) August 21, 2017

WHOA! Can you spot the International Space Station in front of the solar #eclipse? (NASA image)https://t.co/BqFjRpjrsm #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/r1TLRGzGwy — Tyler Slauson (@tslauson) August 21, 2017

Amazing! [Though I confess, I had to be reminded to take the solar filter off the camera before I could take this!] #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/BxrthVOkMI — George Moromisato (@photonsky) August 21, 2017

And here is #Eclipse2017 at its peak here in CH: pic.twitter.com/5pe8KEovMI — Cottonwood Heights (@CHCity) August 21, 2017

Via Elite Daily

