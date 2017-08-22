Dallas Cowboys Unveil New Ring Of Honor Walk At The Star

The Star in Frisco got a bit of a upgrade on Monday. Your Dallas Cowboys unveiled the brand new Ring of Honor walkway which features several legends.

The Ring of Honor consists of 21 members…Bob Lilly, Don Meredith, Don Perkins, Chuck Howley, Mel Renfro, Roger Staubach, Lee Roy Jordan, Tom Landry, Tony Dorsett, Randy White, Bob Hayes, Tex Schramm, Cliff Harris, Rayfield Wright, Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith, Drew Pearson, Charles Haley, Larry Allen and Darren Woodson. The Cowboys unveiled a hand-painted memorial as part of the events.

The #DallasCowboys Ring of Honor members are introduced at today's Ring Of Honor Walk presented by @drpepper unveiling at @thestarinfrisco pic.twitter.com/7roQP3xvrz — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 21, 2017

The Cowboys recognized its rich history Monday by unveiling the Ring of Honor Walk presented by @drpepper. 📝: https://t.co/xJu79c5X72 pic.twitter.com/XzjY1ve1lx — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 21, 2017

Making history @dallascowboys @thestarinfrisco for the Ring of Honor ceremony today! 1st training camp practice here in team history today. pic.twitter.com/Jg9hCS4NPu — Tony Dorsett (@Tony_Dorsett) August 21, 2017

At the Star 4 @dallascowboys ROH ceremony w the Original 88 @DrewPearsonLive @DezBryant will have this Jacket 1 day⭐️ pic.twitter.com/fwzuZ95qay — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) August 21, 2017

.@EmmittSmith22 unveiling his number monument on the Ring of Honor Walk presented by @drpepper pic.twitter.com/WAT3kg5g0H — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 21, 2017

What a honor to unveil my #22 monument at the @dallascowboys #ringofhonor walk!! Thanks to my family for your love and support. @PatSmithTY pic.twitter.com/ulIgIgkF8B — Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) August 21, 2017

Take a look at photos from the unveiling of the Ring of Honor Walk at @thestarinfrisco presented by @drpepper. 📸: https://t.co/nXMc2lU5IX pic.twitter.com/pnqMME0AwE — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 21, 2017

