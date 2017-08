You probably could have seen this one coming from a mile away.

With yesterday’s historic eclipse, Bonnie Tyler’s hit Total Eclipse of the Heart shot up the iTunes charts yesterday, all the way to the #1 spot. On Spotify, the track saw a 2,859% increase in the United States, and an 827% increase globally.

"Total Eclipse of the Heart" is the No. 1 song on iTunes right now pic.twitter.com/un4cV4YfAj — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) August 21, 2017

The song has seen a 500% increase in sales, with at least 12,000 downloads this week alone.

Via Time

