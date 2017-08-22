Alice In Chains Releases A Beautiful Tribute To The Late Layne Staley

In honor of the late singer Layne Staley Alice in Chains released a heartwarming tribute video. Today would have been Staley’s 50th birthday. The lead singer passed away back in 2002 after battling drug addiction.

The band as well as Heart’s Ann Wilson and Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready shared some of their favorite memories of Layne. Layne Staley will always be remembered for having one of the most prolific voices in rock history. Jerry Cantrell, who rarely speaks of his late friend and band mate, got particularly emotional, saying:

“I’ve never heard anything like him before and I will never hear anything like him since … Just to be able to get to be in a band with a guy that does that to you, there’s nobody better to me than him and he’s my friend.”

You can checkout the full tribute video above.

Via Loud Wire