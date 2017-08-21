What Do You Think The Eclipse Means For Certain Horoscopes?

On August 21st, today, there will be an intoxicating event that hasn’t happened in many, many years. The solar eclipse will blacken the sun causing everything to go into an eerie daytime darkness. This upcoming one is quickly being an epidemic for U.S. citizens because this will be the first full view of the eclipse in years for the majority of Americans.

While all of that is very interesting, how does this eclipse affect our zodiac signs? Astrologer, Susan Miller, writes that everyone whose birthday is within five days of the eclipse (or whose birthday is February 21st) should keep an eye on their health and should know that their next years birthday will be a critical one for them.

Leo’s may also be affected by it due to the fact that the sun is their ruler.”When there are eclipses in Leo, astrologers historically have linked them to the coming of a ruler or the downfall of one.”

In general, solar eclipses have a lot of symbolism when it comes to dealing with light. Astrologer Chani Nicholas told Buzzfeed, “The absence of light is associated with destruction, death, and an overturning of power.” When the sun’s light gets obscured things get a little temperamental down here on Earth.

Regardless of your zodiac sign or how much you believe in horoscopes, the eclipse will happen whether you’re ready for it or not. Try not to think about what could go wrong and just enjoy the once in a lifetime opportunity to see the eclipse in its entirety. Also, don’t forget your glasses!

(Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)