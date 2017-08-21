VH1 Orders a 3rd Season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Filed Under: RuPaul's Drag Race, third season, Vh1
(Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

Get ready for more queens.

Variety Confirms that a third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is officially on its way along with the the 10th season of “Drag Race.” Executive producer and host RuPaul says “The world is calling out to see more of these beautiful queens and I am going to give them every bit of it they can handle, All Stars’ represent the best of the breasts, legs, and thighs. They are giving everything and you’re not going to want to miss it!” All Stars will arrive on VH1 in early 2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live