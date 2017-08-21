The Foo Fighters Rick-Rolled Their Fans With Rick Astley LIVE

Just another reason to love the Foo Fighters!

Let’s be honest, Rick-rolling people never gets old. So if you had the chance to do it LIVE and in concert, wouldn’t you want to make it happen? The answer is YES!

While playing the Summer Sonic Festival in Tokyo, the Foo Fighters Rick-rolled their fans by bringing Rick Astley on stage to sing “Never Gonna Give You Up.” Now, it wasn’t quite the same song we all know and love. Since he was singing with the Foo, they put a little rock in it.

Perhaps the best part is that the audience seems very confused and very quiet about what’s happening. Let’s hope this amazing moment wasn’t wasted on these fans.