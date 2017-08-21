Starbucks Is Now Serving Sushi Burritos At Select Locations

Two Starbucks locations have just added something new and VERY different to their menu.

Sushi burritos.

The coffee chain is billing this new Chicken Maki Roll as “a classic California chicken burrito with a twist.”

Stuffed with “slow cooked, shredded chicken, fire roasted tomatillo salsa, lime crema, fresh cucumber and pickled cabbage with onions, avocado and crispy onion,” the burrito is “rolled in sushi rice and wrapped with nori” instead of a tortilla. As sushi burritos go, this one seems pretty small: Visually, it’s more akin to your typical hand roll than a true mammoth-sized Mission burrito. So just how “classic” this sushi-fied take on a California chicken burrito is will be up to the eye of the beholder. Still, Starbucks has a recent history of bringing more niche products to the mainstream, so if this sushi burrito proves successful, it could potentially be the sushi burrito’s big break nationwide.

Despite currently only being available at two locations, the Chicken Maki Roll is actually part of a larger initiative. Starting in April, over 100 Starbucks in Chicago and more than 200 locations in Seattle began receiving a new “Mercato” lunch menu. Using the Italian word for “marketplace,” the menu was described by the brand as “a new selection of grab-and-go salads, hearty sandwiches and sides” designed to “meet a variety of dietary lifestyles from high protein to vegetarian and vegan,” all of which “are made fresh and delivered daily using high-quality, flavorful ingredients.” Items include things like a “Cauliflower Tabbouleh Side Salad” and a “Herbed Chicken & Fig Spread Sandwich,” along with new soups and dessert pots, a reprentative tells Food & Wine via email.

-source via people.com