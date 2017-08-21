Solar Eclipse Sunglasses Proving To Be Hottest Accessory Of 2017

If you don’t have a pair yet, chances are you won’t have ’em in time.

It’s nearly impossible to get your hands on 2017’s must-have fashion accessory: solar eclipse sunglasses. The first total solar eclipse will be visible across the United States this afternoon, and lest you want to suffer permanent eye damage, you need to carefully observe the eclipse through special sunglasses. However, these special sunglasses are pretty hard to come by.

eclipse glasses harder to get than yeezys — Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) August 20, 2017

I called 9 stores for eclipse glasses and they're all sold out. pic.twitter.com/x1KKCTEOTk — RUMI AND SIR (@beyupdates_) August 20, 2017

Check out this line for our @WDRBNews #eclipse glasses at the @kystatefair! We're in the North Wing Lobby, I'm here until 3 p.m. pic.twitter.com/6nOCznRY2V — Hayden Ristevski (@HaydenWDRB) August 20, 2017

Amy Watts and her son, Ethan, waited in line for over an hour at their local planetarium to secure a pair, and beyond the long lines, Amazon recently had to recall pairs of the glasses they were selling on their website, forcing libraries and health centers across the country to recall them as well. While normally sold for around $2, the glasses were selling for around $12 over the weekend.

If you couldn’t find a pair for yourself, doctors recommend viewing the eclipse safely via a pinhole projector, which can be made using any discarded box.

