Singer Stops Mid Show To Call Out Sexual Assault In The Crowd

Sam Carter, the lead singer of the metal band the Architects, has been praised by millions for standing up for one of his fans who was the victim of unwanted physical contact.

Carter and his band were performing at the Lowlands Festival in the Netherlands when he witnessed a man in the crowd inappropriate grope a woman who was crowd surfing. Carter admitted that he initially didn’t know if he should have said anything, but the singer decided that he wasn’t about to tolerate that kind of behavior.

Carter called the fan out, explaining, with some pretty colorful language, that his show was no place for that kind of behavior. He was met with roaring applause from the crowd. The singer then invited anyone who wanted to continue to assault his fans to leave the show.

You can check out the video of Carter’s passionate but graphic speech below:

'So, i've been going over in my f*cking mind about whether I should say something about what I saw during that last song….' @Architectsuk pic.twitter.com/zm5L4zlXpw — NPO 3FM (@3FM) August 18, 2017

Via Huffington Post