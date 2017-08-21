Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Amount In History

Saturday night, there were no winners in the latest Powerball drawing. That means the winnings grew higher, and we’re actually witnessing a bit of history, with the current jackpot at $535 million.

The Powerball drawing has reached the third highest amount in history, having been growing since June 10. Before you go out and purchase a block of tickets, however, do you the odds are stacked incredibly against you. The chances of picking all six numbers currently stand at about one in 292 million. You are more likely to be killed by an asteroid (1 in 700,000), be struck by lightning while drowning (1 in 183 million), or give birth to quadruplets (1 in 729,000) than secure a winning ticket.

Last year, the largest lottery prize in the United States was claimed, with a grand prize of $1.6 billion.

Via CNN

