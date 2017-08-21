Patton Oswalt’s Daughter Saved Him From Being A ‘Shut-In Alcoholic’ After His Wife’s Death

After Patton Oswalt’s wife Michelle McNamara, 47, died suddenly in her sleep last April due to a previously diagnosed condition that caused blockages in her arteries, the actor’s main priority was supporting their daughter Alice. “If I hadn’t had a daughter and my wife died, we wouldn’t be talking right now. I’m not saying I would be dead, but I would be a shut-in alcoholic,” Oswalt revealed in a new interview with Playboy. “Everything would have shut down,” he continued. “I wouldn’t have been about anything. But with Alice, it was and is ‘you got to get up.”

Oswalt has been focusing on making sure Alice is doing okay on top of dealing with his own grief. He revealed that she attends a children’s grief group and is a “really happy little kid,” but later admitted, “There were times when I got really worried, like what if she’s just putting on a show for me, trying to be brave but inside she’s dying.”

He stated in an interview with People, “Depression is not terrifying. Depression is seductive and comforting,” said Oswalt. “It sticks around so long because it creates this false sense of ‘Oh, here’s where I’m safe.’ Grief is like depression’s drill sergeant. It knows the tricks that depression doesn’t know.”

He began dating, Meredith Salenger, back in May but admitted they had messaged on Facebook for three months before their first encounter only a few months ago. He said that their connection was undeniable and now the couple is engaged! He stated, “I’m excited, but because she gives me something that is so secure and calming, I don’t have to question and worry about it,” he said. “There are no mind games. I’m calm enough to let the excitement really grow, you know?”

