Man Spots Two Gigantic Pythons Having Relations Just Outside His Kitchen Window

An Australian man was making coffee in his kitchen when he looked out of his window at just the right time.

When Keith Williams, he noticed two gigantic pythons hanging from his roof, but they weren’t just hanging. “They are definitely doing the deed – there was no doubt in my mind what was going on there. They were there for probably a good ten minutes. Then they moved onto the grass and carried on there for about another 45 minutes after that,” he said.

Williams believes the snakes have been living in his ceiling for at least three years, as this isn’t the first time he’s seen them, but it was definitely the first time he saw them doing that.

Via The West

